Home » Leake » Carthage Fall Farmer’s Market Opening SOON!

Carthage Fall Farmer’s Market Opening SOON!

Posted on
The Carthage Farmers Market is opening back up on Tuesday September 21st.
It will be held every other Tuesday in McMillan Park from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Things you can expect to see at the farmers market:
  • Fresh veggies such as collards, turnips, mustards, sweet potatoes, etc.
  • Fresh baked goods such as cakes, cookies, pies, etc.
  • Canned jellies and jams
  • Local honey
  • Homemade soaps
  • Arts & Crafts
  • Handmade jewelry
  • T-shirts
  • Custom bows
  • MUCH, MUCH MORE!
For more information or if you would like to be a vendor contact Sherry at City Hall at 601-267-8322.

Submit a Comment