Carthage Fall Farmer’s Market Opening SOON!

The Carthage Farmers Market is opening back up on Tuesday September 21st.
It will be held every other Tuesday in McMillan Park from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Things you can expect to see at the farmers market:
- Fresh veggies such as collards, turnips, mustards, sweet potatoes, etc.
- Fresh baked goods such as cakes, cookies, pies, etc.
- Canned jellies and jams
- Local honey
- Homemade soaps
- Arts & Crafts
- Handmade jewelry
- T-shirts
- Custom bows
- MUCH, MUCH MORE!
For more information or if you would like to be a vendor contact Sherry at City Hall at 601-267-8322.