Carthage Fall Farmer’s Market Opening SOON!

The Carthage Farmers Market is opening back up on Tuesday September 21st.

It will be held every other Tuesday in McMillan Park from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Things you can expect to see at the farmers market:

Fresh veggies such as collards, turnips, mustards, sweet potatoes, etc.

Fresh baked goods such as cakes, cookies, pies, etc.

Canned jellies and jams

Local honey

Homemade soaps

Arts & Crafts

Handmade jewelry

T-shirts

Custom bows

MUCH, MUCH MORE!

For more information or if you would like to be a vendor contact Sherry at City Hall at 601-267-8322.