Good News! Carthage Farmer’s Market Becomes Officially Certified

The Carthage Farmer’s Market is officially certified. “The Market has met all requirements and is now deemed a certified market through the Mississippi State Department of Agriculture according to Farmer’s Market Manager Marcus WIlliams. “We are thankful to have reached this milestone in Carthage. The season has just been awesome. We’ve had people come out from far and near to participate, and shop. We’ve also had tourists. Vendors have been excellent, the atmosphere has been excellent and we just look forward to every Tuesday morning at McMillan Park to have our Farmer’s Market.” Expect to see produce, craft foods and vendors today from 8am-2pm.

Location – McMillan Park in Carthage – 515 – East Hwy 16