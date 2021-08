The Carthage Farmer’s Market has announced that they plan to open the Fall Market in September.

Fresh produce, fresh meats, canned items, fresh baked goods, farm fresh eggs, and local honey are among the products featured by local venders at the market. Local craft venders also display clothing, jewelry, bows, embroidered items, and more.

The Carthage Farmer’s Market has been a great success with venders and local shoppers. Carthaginians can’t wait to see them up and running again next month!