The Carthage Farmer’s Market continues today with extended hours being from 8am-2pm. Produce, fresh meats, arts and crafts as well as cottage foods, meats and lunch foods will all be part of the scene. If it’s anything like last week, Karaoke will be part of the scene around 10:30am.

The Market is located at McMillan Park, 510 Hwy 16 East in Carthage. For more information or to get involved call 601-267-8322.