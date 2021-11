The Carthage Farmer’s Market is open at McMillan Park every other Tuesday!

Stop by tomorrow from 8am – 12pm and get your fresh meats and produce. Bell peppers are on sale tomorrow for only 10¢! Get collards, turnips, mustards, sweet potatoes, and more.

Looking to take care of some Christmas shopping? Stop by the crafts tables and cottage food vendors for homemade baked goods, canned goods, local honey, homemade soaps, handmade jewelry, t-shirts, custom bows, and much more!