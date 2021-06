The Carthage Farmer’s Market has expanded it’s hours. Starting today the market will be open from 8am-2pm. Produce, fresh meats, arts and crafts as well as cottage foods will all be available. Also, Melanie Johnson will be on site signing books from her recent release entitled Womanly Wisdom: What “they” Couldn’t Tell Me.

The market is expected to continue every Tuesday through the summer. The Market is located at McMillan Park, 510 Hwy 16 east in Carthage.