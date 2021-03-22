Carthage Farmer’s Market Tentative Opening is May 4th.

The Carthage Farmer’s Market will be open soon. The tentative date for opening is May 4th. Vendors including Cullen’s Crops, Amiker’s Farms, and Three Girls Farm and Grill have already committed to the market according to Carthage City Hall. The market will be located behind McMillan Park and will operate every Tuesday from 8:00am-12:30pm starting in May until August. And vendor applications are still available if you are interested. Call 601-267-8322

