Carthage Fire Dept Receives $24,147 Grant!

The Carthage Volunteer Fire Department is receiving a grant. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded a $24,147.00 grant to the Carthage Dept. The funds will be used to purchase nine sets of turnout pants and coats fulfilling a critical need within the department.

“We are committed to helping organizations such as Carthage Volunteer Fire Department continue their lifesaving work within local communities. We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure Carthage is safer for everyone, including first responders,” said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.