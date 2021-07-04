Carthage Fireworks Ordinance for July 4th

Happy July 4th. Remember when using fireworks this evening there is an updated ordinance in place. A Carthage City ordinance was approved back in December by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, which set more stringent rules for firework usage. Police Chief Coby Clay is reminding us about some of the guidelines, as well as steps for considering our neighbors while still enjoying a festive holiday. “Be mindful of the ordinance which is in place. Fireworks are allowed from 10am-10pm. Be careful that you don’t catch anything on fire. Also, there are still people that have to go to work, so let’s be mindful of how loud we are. Make sure to keep sound and entertainment to a minimum, where we can enjoy the holiday, but respect one another’s boundaries. If we can do that we can have a safe and happy fourth.”

***Violation of the Fireworks ordinance can result in a misdemeanor conviction, $1000 fine, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months, or both.