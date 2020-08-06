Carthage – Free Covid Testing Tomorrow In Lincoln Park

Free Covid-19 testing will be available tomorrow in Carthage. Mayor Vivians announced that testing will be scheduled Friday at Lincoln Park. The one day testing will be available via mobile unit. An application must be filled out and is available at Carthage City Hall. For additional questions call 601-267-8322
Where-Lincoln Park Community Center 411 Hayes Street, Carthage.
Time-Between 9:00 am – 1:00 pm.
*Insurance and Family Income information is not necessary. Testing is free and provided by Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center