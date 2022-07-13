Carthage is Getting a New Chief of Police

It was announced recently that Carthage will soon have a new police chief. Billy McMillan will be sworn in as Carthage Police Department’s Chief of Police this Friday, July 15th. Mayor Mary Ann Vivians states that McMillan has been in law enforcement for at least 30 years and comes highly recommended. McMillan is coming to Carthage Police Department from Leake County Sheriff’s Department.

Mayor Vivians says Interim Police Chief, Greg Collins’ last day in Carthage is also this Friday. Collins is headed to Kosciusko Police Department where he will be an investigator and will be closer to home. The mayor expressed her gratitude toward Collins stating that he has done a wonderful job during his time as interim.