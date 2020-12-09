Carthage – Joiful Hair Salon Celebrates Ribbon Cutting And Grand Opening Today, And You Are Invited

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County invites you to the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Joiful Hair Salon. The ribbon cutting will begin at 1pm and the grand opening continues throughout the afternoon until 5pm. There will be gift drawings throughout the day and all hair products are 20% off. The location is 115 South Pearl Street in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.

For more information or to make an appointment with Joiful Hair Salon owner Kristen Davidson or colleagues Summer Caston and Allie Goss call 601-654-2154 or see Joiful Hair Salon | Facebook