Free Spooky reads are being given away all week at the Carthage Library. The book treat giveaway is for children 3-10. The treats will be available today and tomorrow but will be closed on Saturday. The library is located at 114 East Franklin street in Carthage and is open from 8:00-4:30 pm. For additional information call the Carthage-Leake County Library at 601-267-7821