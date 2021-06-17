Carthage-Leake Library is Hiring

The Carthage-Leake Library is now accepting applications for the position of Youth Services Librarian. The successful applicant will be responsible for developing and implementing the library’s services for children and young adults and performing other library-related duties as needed, under the supervision of the Carthage-Leake County Librarian. Must possess excellent customer service, communication, computer skills, initiative, and an interest/enthusiasm for working with children, librarianship, and the community. Base salary plus co-pay state health insurance, state retirement, and other benefits. 40 hours per week. See below for additional relevant position information. Click here or on the banner to apply today. Deadline to apply is Monday, June 28 at Noon.