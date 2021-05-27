Carthage – Lincoln Park Is Open

Lincoln Park has gone through a complete transformation over the last year. It all started with a desire and that grant. State Senator Barbara Blackman said “at the end of every session we have a big bond bill. Senators who have projects in their areas, talk to Mayors and Board of Aldermen and find out what the needs are in the communities. Lincoln Park needed a lot of work. We wanted to do something for the park. We were able to get $200,000 in funding.” Part of the funding was used to acquire new new swing sets, plantings, refurbished basketball courts, a small football stadium and community center repairs. And it is ready.

Lincoln Park Director Marcus Williams said “bring your family and friends come out, enjoy the fellowship in a good family friendly environment. He also wants every body recognize that is the community’s park and and all of our responsibility. “When God gives you something to steward, He expects you to take care of it. God has put the park in to the hands of the community and we want it to be here for generations to come. God gets the glory in everything that we are doing. And I also want to give a big thank you to all the workers, volunteers, contractors and everybody that played a part.” So many people worked and contributed hours to bring it all together. So the community can come together and enjoy it this holiday weekend.

*There will be an official ribbon cutting and opening later in the summer with day long festivities. We will keep you updated.