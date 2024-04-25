Carthage man pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges

Jackson, MS – A Carthage man pled guilty to possession of 13 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, in September 2023, Roby Lee Jackson, Jr., 31, possessed with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Red Water Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Court documents revealed that Jackson also possessed two firearms at the time of his arrest. Jackson was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2024.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30, 2024, and faces a penalty of not less than five years and a maximum of forty years in prison on the methamphetamine charge, and not less than five years and a maximum of life in prison on the firearms charge. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd Gee, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Anessa Daniels-McCaw of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Whitney Woodruff, Regional Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.