Carthage Market Continues to Expand as Vendor Applications Are Still Being Accepted

The Carthage Farmer’s Market is expanding weekly. And vendor applications are still being accepted. According to City Clerk Penny Spears if you are a vendor who provides produce, cottage foods or crafts there is still some space available. Applications are available at Carthage City Hall. Also, there is a possibility that the market hours will expand in the coming weeks. The Market is every Tuesday from 8:00am-12:30pm at McMillan Park.

For more information call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.

