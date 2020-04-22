Carthage Mayor: “It’s Six Feet Apart or Six Feet Under”

“It’s six feet apart or six feet under.” Carthage Mayor Mary Ann Vivians has once again emphatically addressed the importance of practicing social distancing and all safety guidelines. “The virus is spreading. There are 99 cases in Leake County. The number is growing.” She went on to say that people had contacted her about co-workers returning to work while awaiting results. She was also informed that some people who had tested positive were outside in the general population. “If this is the case, stay home. STAY HOME! This virus does not discriminate. This virus is not playin around. It’s not just about you but everybody.”