Carthage Mayor Vivians and City Dept. Heads to Hold Open Meeting

Carthage Mayor Vivians and City Dept. Heads will hold an open meeting. The Mayor announced an invitation to the community saying, “join me and the City of Carthage Department Heads as we discuss issues relating to the city on Wednesday, May 20th at 2pm. I will be going live on Facebook and you will have the option to comment or call the teleconference number below to ask your questions there.”

The call in number is (601) 326-7930. Participant number is (401155).”

“Please share and spread the word about this opportunity!”

-Mayor, Mary Ann Vivians