Carthage Mayor Vivian’s Mother Passes, Today’s Celebration of Life Service Open To The Public

Mayor Vivian’s Mother, Mrs. Mary Isaphine Stewart, has passed after a brief illness. Mayor Vivians said “I would like to thank everyone for their prayers, words of comfort, and other acts of kindness during my mother’s time of sickness. She made her transition, and we are so thankful that she is now in the arms of Jesus. Please keep us in your prayers as we prepare to celebrate the life and legacy of such a beautiful person. We love all of you, and thanks again for all the love you have shown us.”

The Celebration service for Mother Mary Isaphine Stewart will be today, December 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm on the First Baptist Church Front Parking Lot. In following the CDC guidelines, everyone is required to wear masks and practice social distancing.