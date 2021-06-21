Carthage Mayor’s Youth Council Accepting Applications

Carthage Mayor’s Youth Council is still accepting applications for new membership. This is for the 2021-2022 school year. Students grades 9-12 are eligible. Anyone interested is required to go through an application process. Some of the Youth Council projects and interests include community service initiatives, food drives, tutoring, city wide cleanups and Fall feeding programs for youth. All applicants must maintain a B average in School, and have a recommendation from school and community leaders. For more information contact Sherry Leflore at 601-267-8322