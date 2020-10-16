Carthage: Mississippi Bureau of Investigations Issues Silver Alert

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80 year old Martha Louise Savell of Carthage, MS, in Leake County.

She is described as a white female, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown/gray hair and blue eyes. She was last see Tuesday, October 13th, 2020, at about 4:00pm near intersection of Risher Road and Madden in Leake County wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white slip on shoes.

Martha Louise Savell is believed to be in a 2017, blue, Nissan Versa, bearing Mississippi tag DBM0253 travelling east on Madden Rd. Family members say Martha Louise Savell suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Martha Louise Savell contact Leake County Sheriff’s Department at 601-267-7361.