Carthage Municipal Court re-opens today. Cases will be heard today beginning at 10:00 a.m. According to municipal clerk Cindy Middlebrooks “defendants and affiants are required to wear masks and gloves and no additional people will be allowed in the courtroom other than witnesses. No more than ten people will be allowed in courtroom at once. No children are allowed period.” Strict social distancing measures have been put in place with 6 foot areas marked. This is the first time the court has opened since closures last month in guideline with Covid-19 safety modifications.