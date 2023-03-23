Carthage Officers Graduate Law Enforcement Training Academy

The Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby held its graduation on Thursday, March 23.
Chief Billy McMillan and Assistant Chief Mike Williams of the Carthage Police Department would like to congratulate Austin Rowells and Blaine Musgrove, two Carthage Police Officers that were among the graduates.
Officers Rowells and Musgrove completed the 11-week training course that provides residential, basic law enforcement training.
“We are proud to have them as a part of our police force. These two men will add vital personnel to our department and will help keep our great city safe. Thanks to Mayor Henderson, our Board of Alderman, and our City Clerk for their continued support of the Carthage Police Department.” – Chief Billy McMillan