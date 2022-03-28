Carthage PD searching for armed robbery suspect

The Carthage Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for armed robbery.

The incident happened Jan. 2, when a Dollar Tree employee was making a nightly deposit at the Trustmark bank on Hwy 16 East in Carthage.

According to the suspect, a man wearing a mask pulled a firearm demanding money and left.

The Carthage Police Department is asking for the public help in this case.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

If you have information to help in this case, you can call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.