12:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in progress on Nichols Lane in the Conway area.

11:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Hopoca Road when they received a call reporting a trespasser.

1:13 pm. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a church on HWY 16 West regarding damage that was done to the property there.