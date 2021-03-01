Carthage Police Chief Coby Clay Talks Safety Addressing Steps to Impact Community

Crime has been on the increase within in the city limits of our Carthage community. With that in mind Carthage Police Chief Coby Clay addressed concerns in a recent Mayor’s update and shared steps of how we can work together to impact safety. He suggested all vehicle doors should remain locked and remember to keep items such as purses out of cars or out of site. You should also consider getting camera systems that document personal property and can be monitored through a mobile device. And last but not least, get to know your neighbors and look out for each other. After all, we are in this together.

