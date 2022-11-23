Carthage Police Department Collecting Dog Food Donations for Local Animal Rescue

The Carthage Police Department has partnered with Remo’s Rescue, a local nonprofit animal rescue, to collect dog food for the many animals in their care.

“All you have to do is buy the dog food and drop it off at Carthage Police Department. We’ll make sure it gets to Remo’s.” says Chief Billy McMillan.

The average cost for Remo’s Rescue to care for one dog each month is around $120, which includes dog food and monthly preventative medicine.

Preferred brands of dog food are Purina Dog Chow or Pedigree adult food. Dog food can be dropped off at Carthage Police Department (302 Main St.) or Carthage Vet Clinic (305 Hwy 16 West).