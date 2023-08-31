Carthage Police Department investigating Tuesday evening shootings

On Tuesday, August 29th at approximately 8:30 p.m., Carthage Police received a call reporting that the back glass had been shot out of a vehicle near a residence on Williams St. This shooting is said to have stemmed from a dispute over ownership of a vehicle.

Approximately two hours later, it was reported that shots were fired at the same residence on Williams St. Several people, including children, were inside at the time of the shooting. None were injured.

“We’re patrolling at night even more than usual now. We won’t put up with these shootings.” says CPD Investigator, Ray Chamblee

These shootings are believed to be connected and are currently being investigated by the Carthage Police Department. If you have any information that may aid the investigation, you are urged to call the Carthage Police Department at 601-267-8016.