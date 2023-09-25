HomeLeakeCarthage Police Department Officer Graduates Police Academy

Carthage Police Department Officer Graduates Police Academy

The Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby held its graduation on Thursday, September 21.

Chief Billy McMillan and Assistant Chief Mike Williams of the Carthage Police Department would like to congratulate Casey Wilcher, a Carthage Police Officer that was among the graduates.

Officer Wilcher completed the 11-week training course that provides residential, basic law enforcement training.

“We are very proud to have him as a part of our police force. This adds essential personnel to our department and will help keep the City of Carthage safe. Thanks to Mayor Henderson, our Board of Alderman, and our City Clerk for their continued support of the Carthage Police Department.” – Chief Billy McMillan

