Carthage Police Department Searching for Burglar

Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th.

Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar (pictured) threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole money and other items from the restaurant and left.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Carthage Police Department at 601-267-8011 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). All calls to Central MS Crime Stoppers are 100% Confidential.