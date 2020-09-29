Carthage-Project Hope Needs Your Help

Project Hope needs your help. According to spokesperson Sherry Leflore, “the program which was recently launched by the Carthage Mayor’s Youth Council is in need of extra canned goods and supply donations.” The items are requested as part of an ongoing drive established to help the most vulnerable of the community. Many people from our region are experiencing long term ramifications from the recent COVID-19 pandemic including the challenge to put food on the table.

Any donations are greatly appreciated. Below find a partial list. For more questions or to make a donation call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322

Requested donations – canned meats or vegetables, tissue, paper towels, deodorant, and laundry soap, sanitizer or any household items.