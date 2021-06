The Revival Tent Meeting continues tonight in Carthage. The event includes word, worship and speakers including Caleb Brantley, Dave Brantley, James Tull, Luke Wooten, David Bryan, and Tyler Jones. The event runs through tonight. Start time is 7pm. The location is in the Cash Savers parking lot off Highway 16. “Expect a move of God, salvations and miracles.” Baptisms will be conducted. Bring your own chairs. Some food will be provided.