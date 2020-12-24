Carthage – Sippin’ Cider Winners Announced

The Sippin’ Cider winners have been announced. According to Annette Federick, President of the Board for Main Street Chamber of Leake County, the overall winner is Leake County Library. 1st place is The Bakery, 2nd place Singleton Fish House, and 3rd place Proverbs Coffee. Jennifer McMillan is the recipient of the gift basket drawing.

This event was sponsored by The Main Street Chamber of Leake County and Boswell Media.

Below is a list of businesses that participated.

Flaunt, Mercy Reigns, Merle Norman/The Perfect Gift, The Eagles Nest, The Bakery, Callin’ Calves, Proverbs Coffee/Home of Spoon Fudge, Joiful Hair Salon, Singleton Fish House, Mississippi Home Care, Cuttin Up Hair Salon, and Carthage/Leake Library at Trustmark Park