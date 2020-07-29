Carthage Strategic Planning Meeting Held to Discuss Covid-19 Concerns

The Carthage Strategic Planning Committee meeting was held yesterday. Mayor Vivians called the meeting to discuss potential ramifications around the recent COVID-19 case spike in the community. In attendance were local business leaders, medical professionals, as well as school and governmental officials and law enforcement. Concerns were addressed such as how to protect the health and safety of citizens, first responders, schools, local businesses and health care centers. Many businesses and offices are requiring masks, some businesses and offices are choosing to keep lobbies temporarily closed, others are open. And while there is still a sense of caution, there is also hope for moving forward to a better future. Additional details to follow.