Carthage teenager killed in Madison County wreck

A Carthage teenager was killed in a two car wreck Sunday morning.

It happened at 5:00 am at the intersection of Hwy 16 and Virgin Mary Road in Madison County.

According Corporal Kevin Stewart with MHP, a GMC Yukon was driving east on MS 16 when a Mitsubishi Galant that was traveling south on Virgin Mary Road crossed in front of it and was hit on the passenger side.

The victim was 16-year-Old Kendarrius Harris.

The Leake Central High School Facebook published the following post:

“Our hearts are aching over the loss of this young man and friend. You were truly loved. We will miss you. To his family, we are with you emotionally, physically and spiritually. Prayers are lifted high.”

Five other victims from the accident were taken University Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.

The MHP is investigating.