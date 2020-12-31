Carthage Update – The City Firework Guidelines Including Approved Times, Possible Fines and Potential Jail Time

Fireworks are allowed in Carthage tonight. Mayor Vivians said in a live announcement, “the approved time for fireworks is from 10:00 am today until 1am tomorrow, New Years Day. Then you will be able to shoot fireworks again starting at 10:00 am until 10:00 pm.” Mayor Vivians went on to say that “the next approved date for fireworks is July 4th. Any person violating this could be charged and convicted of a misdemeanor, and may be punished by a fine of not more than $1,000 or be imprisoned for no more than six months, or be fined and imprisoned.” We will provide complete details as they become available.