Trash turnout was strong yesterday in Carthage. City workers removed curbside excess as part one of a two day city wide cleanup. Be reminded that items such as debris, furniture, mattresses and other household items are accepted but tires, microwaves, vehicles, kitchen appliances, washer dryer machines, computers, and televisions will left on the side of the road. And today is the last day.

Final Round up times are 7a.m.-4p.m. – today July 23rd.