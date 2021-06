Carthage venues continue to open. McMillan Park community house and Scout Hut are open. McMillan Park ball field has some openings in the coming months. Trustmark Park is open. Matlock Park community house is completely renovated and open. Carthage Coliseum renovations continue. An official re-opening date will be later in the summer.

If you would like to reserve and rent a venue call city call at 601-267-8322.