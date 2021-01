Past due water bills must be paid today. According to City Hall, bills must be paid in full be end of day. Bills can be paid in person through the drop box before 5pm and also online. Otherwise a disconnect notice will be in effect starting tomorrow. In addition, a $50 reconnect fee will be attached regardless. Late notices have been discontinued. For more information call 601-267-8322

**All water bills are to be paid by the 10th of the month to avoid late fees.