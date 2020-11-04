Carthage Youth Council Shares Project Hope

The Mayor’s Youth Council recently shared Project Hope. The food drive project recently collected and distributed donations to benefit the elderly, disabled and disadvantage communities. With the recent success, the project now continues. According to program director Sherry Leflore, “we are still taking donations and all will be used to bless someone during these trying times. The word of God tells us, In all things give thanks. And we are indeed thankful.

For more information about how you can donate or get involved call. 601-267-8322