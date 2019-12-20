Carthage’s Family Movie Night Returns in January

Will Smith lights up the stage at the old Carthage Elementary School as the beloved genie in in the new Disney adaptation of the classic Aladdin. Join the Main Street Chamber on Friday January 17 at 6:30 for Family Movie Night. Watch as a street rat purses the princess of Agrabah with the help of a powerful genie who can grant him just 3 wishes. Family Movie night is sponsored by Baptist medical Center, Dr. David Henderson, ABS Tax Service, Boswell Media, and Trustmark Bank. Come out for a night of Family Fun. Admission is free and concessions will be sold.