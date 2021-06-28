Case Files and Records Documenting the 1964 Murders of Civil Rights Activists Now Available

Case files, photographs, and other records documenting the 1964 murders of civil rights activists James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner are now available according to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The materials, dating from 1964 to 2007, include case files, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) memoranda, research notes, photographs of the exhumation of the victims’ bodies and subsequent autopsies, aerial photographs of the burial site, federal informant reports, and witness testimonies said MDAH. The information is available to the public free of charge at the William F. Winter Archives and History Building, 200 North St., Jackson. Contact the reference department at [email protected] to learn more about gaining access to the collections. For more information email [email protected] or visit the department’s website, www.mdah.ms.gov.