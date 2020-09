Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall on the Mississippi Gulf Coast around 2am tomorrow morning. The hurricane, now a category 2, is expected to have winds in excess of 85 miles per hour with approximately 16 foot surge. Flooding and high winds are expected. According to Leake County Director of Emergency Management Tommy Malone, Central Mississippi including Leake can expect up to 45 miles per hour winds and some rain. Malone said tornados are not expected at this time.