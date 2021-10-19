Catching up in Carthage with Mayor Vivians

(B-MO in the MO’rning) Coming up this MO’rning, Brian “B-MO” Montgomery will be joined by City of Carthage Mayor Mary Ann Vivians. Brian and Mayor Vivians will discuss the upcoming “Trunk A Treat” event to be held at Matlock Park on Saturday October 30th, sponsored by The Matlock Park Committee and Friends of the Park.

Mayor Vivians also discusses the Carthage Farmers Market and how the recent changes to it are going. Plus, when to look for those beautiful holiday decorations to light up the night.

If you would like to enter a vehicle in the the upcoming “Trunk A Treat” event or simply have questions about it, please feel free to contact Mayor Vivians assistant Ms. LeFlore by e-mail here or please call Carthage City Hall at 601-237-8322.

Visit Mayor Vivian’s Facebook page by clicking here or visit the City of Carthage online, by visiting their website here.