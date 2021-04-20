Cause of Total Power Outage In Walnut Grove

A complete power outage was reported in Walnut Grove last Thursday morning. Mississippi Power said a tree fell across the transmission line south of the Grove breaking two lines. Mayor Brian Gomillion confirmed that the power outage went on for several hours partly because Walnut Grove lies at the end of one of Mississippi Power’s northern most transmission lines. Gomillion said that the new Solar Farm with Battery Backup that is being built in the area will alleviate total reliance on the current transmission line.

“The Mississippi Public Service Commission gave final approval for the Solar Farm with Battery Backup Project recently. Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey is a champion for this project and our community and ushered it through the process said Gomillion.” The Solar facility is expected to be completed early next year.