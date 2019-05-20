CCHS Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian

The valedictorian and salutatorian for the Choctaw Central High School Class of 2019 were announced during the senior banquet & awards ceremony on Thursday, May 2.

Kiezer Johnson is this year’s valedictorian. He is from the Bogue Chitto Community and is the son of Sesaun Williams. His honors throughout his high school career include being in the Top 10 and the ACT 20+ Club. Kiezer played outside linebacker for the CCHS Warriors and was also on the powerlifting team. He is an active member at Bogue Chitto Baptist Church, where he serves as usher. His junior year Kiezer was selected to participate in Leadership Neshoba. Kiezer was a Lindy Callahan Scholar nominee and received the ACT Presidential Scholarship from East Central Community College. However, Mr. Johnson received a full academic scholarship from and will attend Millsaps College in Jackson, MS. He also recently signed to play football for the Majors.

Kravon Willis, the daughter of Clifton & Gloria Willis of the Pearl River Community, is this year’s salutatorian. Kravon’s honors include highest average in Physics, Algebra II, AP English, Personal Finance, and Choctaw Language and History. In high school, Kravon participated in BETA and was a member of the ACT 20+ Club, as well as the Robotics and Solar Car teams. Kravon is an active member of the Chahta Alla Youth Council. Kravon also received an ACT Scholarship from East Central Community College (ECCC) and will graduate as a MEC Mississippi Scholar. Following in the footsteps of all but one of her siblings, Kravon plans to attend ECCC, then transfer to George Mason University in Fairfax, VA and major in Criminal Justice. Her goal is to become a Forensic Science Technician.

In April Kiezer Johnson was named STAR Student for the 2018-2019 school year by the Mississippi Economic Counicl (MEC) M.B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program. Kiezer selected Penny Luke Hardy as STAR Teacher. Both were honored at the STAR luncheon in Jackson.

Our graduates are simply outstanding,” said Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson. “They have worked so hard and created opportunities for advancement for themselves. I look forward to seeing them accomplish many more great things in the future.”

“I am extremely grateful to have Mr. Johnson and Ms. Willis as this year’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian,” said CCHS Principal Dr. Fredrick Hickmon. “The epitome of hard work, persistence and price, it has been my pleasure to observe academic excellence personified in both students.

This year’s graduating class, with 107 students, will receive their diplomas at the CCHS commencement ceremony held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the Silver Star Convention Center.