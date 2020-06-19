Center For Courageous Kids Virtual Camp Is On!!!!!

Virtual Camp Is On! Baptist Memorial Leake is partnering with The Center for Courageous Kids to host Camp Day2Day at your home. This free virtual camp for kids with Type 1 or 2 diabetes will be held June 23–25. Camp registration will remain open through the week of June 22. The Center for Courageous Kids (CCK) is a year-round camp program designed for children with special needs and life-long illnesses. For the 2020 summer season, along with Camp Day2Day and their various other partners, CCK has developed a simple and fun combination of activities for your child or family to participate in FREE of charge!!

Register today: https://bpt.st/3daPqjn