Virtual Camp Is On! Baptist Memorial Leake is partnering with The Center for Courageous Kids to host Camp Day2Day at your home. This free virtual camp for kids with Type 1 or 2 diabetes will be held June 23–25. Camp registration will remain open through the week of June 22. The Center for Courageous Kids (CCK) is a year-round camp program designed for children with special needs and life-long illnesses. For the 2020 summer season, along with Camp Day2Day and their various other partners, CCK has developed a simple and fun combination of activities for your child or family to participate in FREE of charge!!
Register today: https://bpt.st/3daPqjn
Center For Courageous Kids Virtual Camp Is On!!!!!
