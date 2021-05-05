Central Electric gives update on outages throughout its service area

Central Electric Power Association had over 16,000 members without power as the severe weather passed through our entire service area yesterday.

Damage is extensive with numerous broken poles, wires, and trees down.

Crews worked into the night and are working in each district today to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Outside assistance has been requested and will arrive this afternoon.

As of 8:00 a.m., Central Electric Power Association has 5,736 members without electric service as crews continue to work to restore power to our members.

The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

* Kemper County – 16

* Leake County – 972

* Attala County – 31

* Neshoba County – 2,217

* Newton County – 1,201

* Rankin County – 329

* Scott County – 970

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system:

• 1) Name and address of electric account

• 2) Phone number to reach you if needed

• 3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not

Visit www.centralepa.com or tune in to your local radio station for outage restoration updates.

The next update will be given at 6:00 p.m. today.

As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines.

CEPA asks for your patience during this time as we work to restore power to our members.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott counties.