Central Electric Reports Power Outages

Date: February 15, 2021
Update: 5:00 P.M.
Central Electric Reports Outages throughout Its Service Area
Due to the winter storm, Central Electric Power Association experienced sustained
power outages throughout its seven county service area. CEPA promptly mobilized
their field operations staff to restore power as safely as possible.
Significant icing has occurred east of Forest, MS to Philadelphia, MS. This has resulted
in dangerous travel conditions as well as downed trees and power lines.
As of 5:00 p.m., Central Electric Power Association has 5,084 members without electric
service as crews continue to work to restore power to our members.
The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:
Kemper County – 152
Leake County – 70
Neshoba County – 3,032
Newton County – 1,330
Scott County – 500
To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage
or call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system:
1) Name and address of electric account
2) Phone number to reach you if needed
3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not
Providing this information is vital in assuring your power is restored as quickly and
safely as possible. In the event the phone lines are busy, please continue to call in your
outage.
Please treat any downed power lines as if they are energized and do not attempt to
clear limbs or vegetation from sagging lines. Stay safe!
Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area
in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and
Scott counties.
